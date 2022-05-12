Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PROG by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PROG by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $25.49 on Thursday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $710.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

