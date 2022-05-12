Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,619,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after acquiring an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 533,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 93,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

