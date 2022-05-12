Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,013 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $45.73 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

