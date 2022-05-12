Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 9,538 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. TheStreet cut shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

