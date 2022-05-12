TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $570.77 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $540.28 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $633.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $631.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.81.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

