Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 201.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.65 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

