TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 274,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TSI opened at $4.90 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.