Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,867 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

