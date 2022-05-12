Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $9,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.