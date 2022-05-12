Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 22,651 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,997 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,392 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 485,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,695 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after acquiring an additional 394,066 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $168,009,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $99.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

InMode Profile (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.