United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

