mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 99.6% in April

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the April 15th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:XDSL opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
