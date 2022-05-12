Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SEHCF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
