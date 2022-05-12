Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEHCF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Sweet Earth has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

