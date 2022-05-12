PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHXHF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHXHF stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.