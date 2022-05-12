Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ETCC stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.27. Environmental Tectonics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.55.

About Environmental Tectonics (Get Rating)

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The company's Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multi-place chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

