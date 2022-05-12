Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Update

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ETCC stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.27. Environmental Tectonics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.55.
About Environmental Tectonics
