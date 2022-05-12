The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TMAC stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Music Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 442,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Music Acquisition by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in Music Acquisition by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

