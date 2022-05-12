Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Expands By 252.8%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, an increase of 252.8% from the April 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,421,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

