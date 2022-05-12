Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Up 256.3% in April

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 256.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.32) to €43.00 ($45.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

