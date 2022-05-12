Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 134.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 850.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,815.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21.

