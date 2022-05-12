Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

