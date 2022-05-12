Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,084 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan S. Forman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBGS stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -187.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

