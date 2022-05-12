Natixis Advisors L.P. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.47) to GBX 900 ($11.10) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.50.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.