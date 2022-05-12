Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 14,284 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

