Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stake Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,807,000 after buying an additional 223,111 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in FOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,659,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,744,000 after buying an additional 89,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,812,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,769,000 after buying an additional 318,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,623,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after buying an additional 688,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

