Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $454,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17.

