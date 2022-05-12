Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.