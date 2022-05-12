Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inhibrx, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inhibrx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of INBX opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $522.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.78.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Inhibrx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.