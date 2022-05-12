Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NYSE HCC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.65.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

