Fluor Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fluor in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. Fluor has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,961,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fluor by 4,466.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,257,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,754 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 638,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after buying an additional 577,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $11,952,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

