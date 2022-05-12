K LIU & Weighs in on Computer Task Group, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTG)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) – K LIU & reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Computer Task Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. K LIU & also issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 174.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

