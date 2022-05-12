KeyCorp Comments on Enovis Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Enovis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $164.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

