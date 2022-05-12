Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cannae in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE CNNE opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Cannae has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cannae by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cannae (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.