Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CompoSecure, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMPO)

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CompoSecure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for CompoSecure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CMPO stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

In other news, major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 109,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $796,232.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,868,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,561.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,353,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,965,251.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 988,977 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,426 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

