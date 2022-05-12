Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,330 shares of company stock worth $1,137,211 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

