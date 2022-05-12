Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $261,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $428.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.63. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $427.70 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

