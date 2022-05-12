Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 74.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 29.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 242,318 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

