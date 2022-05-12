Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,054 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

REG stock opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 89.93%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

