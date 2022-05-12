Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Splunk by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Splunk by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Splunk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK opened at $87.96 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

