Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $117.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $4,202,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,225.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

