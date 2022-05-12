Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,157,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.