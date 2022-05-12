2,570 Shares in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after acquiring an additional 127,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 704,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $75.19 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $94.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,632. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.