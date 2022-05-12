Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 272.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $258,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

JBT stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

John Bean Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.