Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,207 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.

