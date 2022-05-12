Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 4,207 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.
Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.04.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.