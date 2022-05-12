Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,762 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 785.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

