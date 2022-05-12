Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

