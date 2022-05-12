Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MATX opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

