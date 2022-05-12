Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,322,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 236,746 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,048,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 238,197 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,677,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 409.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,896,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

EBC stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

EBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.