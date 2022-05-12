Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Materion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.73. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

