Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 352 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IHG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.51) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($68.73) to GBX 5,675 ($69.97) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($64.11) to GBX 5,400 ($66.58) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG opened at $60.07 on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.