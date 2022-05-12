Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.04 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

